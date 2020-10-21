S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] traded at a low on 10/20/20, posting a -0.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $340.15. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) will replace CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASD:XEL) will replace NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 27.

The index changes were prompted by DJUA constituent NextEra Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) decision to split its stock 4:1. The changes help diversify the index at the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry group level through the addition of a pure play gas utility while also removing 2 companies with very low price weights in the index. Because the index is price weighted, stocks with low prices tend to have a minimal impact on the index.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1030559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of S&P Global Inc. stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for SPGI stock reached $81.81 billion, with 240.90 million shares outstanding and 240.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 793.04K shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 1030559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $383.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPGI stock. On January 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPGI shares from 266 to 326.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 7.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 390.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has SPGI stock performed recently?

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 355.11, while it was recorded at 345.69 for the last single week of trading, and 313.27 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.89 and a Gross Margin at +70.07. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.69.

Return on Total Capital for SPGI is now 47.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 383.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 977.04. Additionally, SPGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 953.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] managed to generate an average of $94,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, S&P Global Inc. posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 9.89%.

Insider trade positions for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

There are presently around $68,630 million, or 85.40% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,753,334, which is approximately -4.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,624,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 11,669,687 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 13,347,548 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 176,745,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,762,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,359 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,972 shares during the same period.