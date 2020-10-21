Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $21

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] gained 7.02% on the last trading session, reaching $20.57 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release third quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation represents 84.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.76 billion with the latest information. SIX stock price has been found in the range of $19.40 to $20.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 2488499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $31 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75.

Trading performance analysis for SIX stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.23, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.82 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 20.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $73,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -4.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $1,423 million, or 82.80% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,463,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.52 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $151.22 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly 7.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 18,960,436 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 14,921,460 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,289,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,171,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,473,148 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,362,020 shares during the same period.