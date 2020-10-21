SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is -26.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] gained 4.53% or 1.01 points to close at $23.31 with a heavy trading volume of 1126299 shares. The company report on October 20, 2020 that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and the conference call can be accessed via the Company’s website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020 under the “Events & Presentations” tab of www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and entering the conference code 10148617.

It opened the trading session at $22.70, the shares rose to $23.945 and dropped to $22.515, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEAS points out that the company has recorded 111.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -245.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, SEAS reached to a volume of 1126299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $23.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on SEAS stock. On June 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SEAS shares from 9 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 194.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

Trading performance analysis for SEAS stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.58, while it was recorded at 22.61 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 796.58. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 763.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of $20,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 16.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

There are presently around $2,013 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 8,240,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.1 million in SEAS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $134.03 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 9.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 16,116,820 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 10,619,328 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 59,614,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,350,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,005,259 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,019,270 shares during the same period.