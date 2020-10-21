Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] – find out why.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] closed the trading session at $206.78 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $206.01, while the highest price level was $210.09. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Union Pacific Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena moving to Senior Advisor Role, Effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Eric Gehringer Appointed EVP-Operations.

Union Pacific today announced Jim Vena, chief operating officer, will move to a new role at the end of this year. The company also announced Eric Gehringer will succeed Vena as executive vice president-Operations, effective Jan. 1, 2021, while Vena will remain employed at the company as senior advisor through June 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.38 percent and weekly performance of 1.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, UNP reached to a volume of 1562180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $212.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $156 to $181. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $156 to $163, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.14, while it was recorded at 207.18 for the last single week of trading, and 172.73 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 19.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.12. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $157,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Union Pacific Corporation posted 2.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 6.80%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111,870 million, or 81.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,917,351, which is approximately -5.832% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,108,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.15 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.01 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -3.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 865 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 29,664,390 shares. Additionally, 879 investors decreased positions by around 33,216,599 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 478,130,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,011,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,126,904 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,510,843 shares during the same period.