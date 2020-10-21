Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] moved down -2.78: Why It’s Important

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.90%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Rackspace Technology helps Relay42 deliver up to 500,000 customer data events per second.

Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, has today announced that its management of Relay42’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) IT infrastructure is supporting the AI-driven data business to deliver up to 500,000 personalised customer data events per second.

Dutch-headquartered Relay42 turns data into meaningful relationships customers including Air France-KLM, Heineken, Mazda and FedEx. Speed, latency and security are fundamental components in data marketing, all of which AWS provides in its underlying infrastructure, helping Relay42 meet its business objectives of delivering personalised messages and experiences to end users in a matter of seconds.

The one-year Rackspace Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.6. The average equity rating for RXT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.44 billion, with 202.27 million shares outstanding and 198.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, RXT stock reached a trading volume of 1061010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35.

RXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 17.59 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Rackspace Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +41.47. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.20.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 491.21. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

RXT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 62.48%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 86.00% of RXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: VERDE SERVICOS INTERNACIONAIS S.A. with ownership of 600,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD., holding 335,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 million in RXT stocks shares; and TRUE PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISORS, currently with $0.11 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 948,124 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 948,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,124 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.