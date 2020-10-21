Prologis Inc. [PLD] Revenue clocked in at $4.01 billion, up 15.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] loss -1.19% or -1.24 points to close at $103.02 with a heavy trading volume of 1719505 shares. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results October 20.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss third quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (833) 968-2252 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (778) 560-2807 (from all other countries) and enter conference code 9259615. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

It opened the trading session at $105.12, the shares rose to $105.24 and dropped to $102.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded 15.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 1719505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $110.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 82.54.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.11, while it was recorded at 104.58 for the last single week of trading, and 93.18 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.23.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.64. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $918,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $74,330 million, or 98.10% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,300,487, which is approximately -1.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,814,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.49 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.86 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -3.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 33,836,430 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 29,563,836 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 649,533,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 712,933,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,238,111 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,761,166 shares during the same period.