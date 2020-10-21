Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Stock trading around $2.30 per share: What’s Next?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.44%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Party City Appoints Sarah Dodds-Brown to Board Of Directors.

Dodds-Brown Adds Extensive Regulatory, Legal and Consumer Merchant Expertise to Board.

Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company”, “Party City” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced that Sarah Dodds-Brown, Executive Vice President and Managing Counsel at American Express, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective October 15, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, PRTY stock dropped by -65.05%. The one-year Party City Holdco Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.22. The average equity rating for PRTY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $226.32 million, with 93.42 million shares outstanding and 84.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, PRTY stock reached a trading volume of 4988177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PRTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.44. With this latest performance, PRTY shares dropped by -24.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 502.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Party City Holdco Inc. Fundamentals:

Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PRTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Party City Holdco Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to -4.68%.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $93 million, or 43.80% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,666,736, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,393,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.0 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.29 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly -39.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 5,700,844 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 33,629,007 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 929,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,259,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,295 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 12,279,384 shares during the same period.