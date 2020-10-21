Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] Revenue clocked in at $13.97 billion, down -36.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] closed the trading session at $51.15 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.82, while the highest price level was $51.56. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Omnicom Group Schedules Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its third quarter and year-to-date 2020 results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 starting at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 291-5490 (domestic) or (409) 207-6993 (international), along with access code 5158965. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com.

About Omnicom Group Inc.Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.87 percent and weekly performance of -3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, OMC reached to a volume of 1453518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $58.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OMC shares from 86 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OMC stock trade performance evaluation

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.55, while it was recorded at 52.09 for the last single week of trading, and 58.72 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.19 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.95.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.96. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $19,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 3.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,583 million, or 99.10% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,392,550, which is approximately -3.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,633,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $614.65 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -1.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 20,541,691 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 28,867,433 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 157,488,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,897,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,474 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,995,479 shares during the same period.