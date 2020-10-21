Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Is Currently -3.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] closed the trading session at $29.41 on 10/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.35, while the highest price level was $30.85. The company report on October 10, 2020 that Omega Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2020 third quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “3Q 2020 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.55 percent and weekly performance of -6.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 1941144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $33.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OHI shares from 32 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45.

OHI stock trade performance evaluation

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.29, while it was recorded at 30.50 for the last single week of trading, and 32.68 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.42 and a Gross Margin at +66.36. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.93.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.63. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $6,961,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,853 million, or 74.40% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,383,903, which is approximately -0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,608,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $843.15 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $385.29 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 17.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 22,134,254 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 18,506,693 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 124,361,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,002,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,427,775 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,876,574 shares during the same period.