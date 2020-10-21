Market cap of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] reaches 32.69B – now what?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 1.41% or 0.52 points to close at $37.49 with a heavy trading volume of 6026668 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Company Delivers Results at High End of Guidance Range; Expects EPS Growth in Fiscal 2021.

Fourth quarter Walgreens Boots Alliance highlights, year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $37.15, the shares rose to $37.765 and dropped to $36.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBA points out that the company has recorded -13.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 6026668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $51 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $61, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on WBA stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 60 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.37, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 43.29 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to -0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $18,629 million, or 58.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,619,758, which is approximately -15.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,284,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.7 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 39,667,489 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 53,649,763 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 403,599,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,916,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,069,580 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 5,334,967 shares during the same period.