Market Analysts see Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SALM] closed the trading session at $1.06 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.01, while the highest price level was $1.09. The company report on October 12, 2020 that America’s Forgotten to Have Exclusive World Premiere on SalemNow.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced it is premiering the film “America’s Forgotten” on its SalemNow platform. With reviews calling it “Explosive” (Newsweek) and “Revolutionary” (Daily Wire), “America’s Forgotten” is the stunning new documentary on illegal immigration, by award winning filmmaker Namrata Singh Gujral.

Responding to the hundreds of requests from interested audiences, “America’s Forgotten” opens today exclusively on SalemNow for a World Premiere of the film. The film, initially set to hit theaters this October, went digital due to the Covid-19 circumstances. SalemNow is proud to host a weeklong exclusive world premiere for Uniglobe Entertainment’s new documentary “America’s Forgotten” on October 9, 2020. The premiere comes ahead of the film’s October 16th nationwide multi-platform release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.39 percent and weekly performance of 5.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, SALM reached to a volume of 1400972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Salem Media Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2014, representing the official price target for Salem Media Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SALM stock. On April 09, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SALM shares from 9.50 to 11.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salem Media Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SALM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SALM stock trade performance evaluation

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, SALM shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0612, while it was recorded at 1.0178 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1544 for the last 200 days.

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Salem Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salem Media Group Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SALM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salem Media Group Inc. go to 7.00%.

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.00% of SALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SALM stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 741,000, which is approximately -37.702% of the company’s market cap and around 47.56% of the total institutional ownership; GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, holding 436,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in SALM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.36 million in SALM stock with ownership of nearly -2.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SALM] by around 313,876 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,195,362 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,626,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,135,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SALM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,376 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 454,967 shares during the same period.