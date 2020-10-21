Market Analysts see Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] closed the trading session at $48.63 on 10/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.475, while the highest price level was $49.49. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Campbell Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital.

Company recognized for commitment to corporate responsibility.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. The annual Forbes JUST 100 highlights the companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Campbell performed particularly well in the areas of transparent consumer communications (tied for first overall) and community support (fifth overall).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.60 percent and weekly performance of -1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CPB reached to a volume of 1729120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $52.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $54 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.06, while it was recorded at 49.16 for the last single week of trading, and 49.04 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +34.27. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.54. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $40,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Company posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 8.64%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,374 million, or 51.40% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,995,296, which is approximately -1.876% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,307,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $744.42 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $728.72 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 12.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 22,868,515 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 18,240,231 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 109,568,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,677,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,397,431 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,770,087 shares during the same period.