Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Stock trading around $29.23 per share: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.01%.

Over the last 12 months, KDP stock rose by 6.33%. The one-year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.18. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.69 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 623.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, KDP stock reached a trading volume of 3694034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $34.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 40.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.96, while it was recorded at 29.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.39 and a Gross Margin at +55.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.85. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

KDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 11.41%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,968 million, or 33.80% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 85,814,985, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 54,963,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.32 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -10.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 158,384,063 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 41,640,956 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 243,644,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,669,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,716,600 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,328,015 shares during the same period.