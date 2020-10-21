JP Morgan slashes price target on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] – find out why.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.14 during the day while it closed the day at $19.61.

Xerox Holdings Corporation stock has also loss -1.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRX stock has inclined by 15.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.75% and lost -46.81% year-on date.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $4.19 billion, with 212.95 million shares outstanding and 202.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 2137712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $47 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $13, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.64.

XRX stock trade performance evaluation

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.90, while it was recorded at 19.91 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.15.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.92. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $24,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to -7.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,417 million, or 87.10% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 23,456,087, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,026,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.33 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.04 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -14.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 23,324,776 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 36,266,395 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 114,642,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,233,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,501,217 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 8,948,204 shares during the same period.