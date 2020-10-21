Jabil Inc. [JBL] Revenue clocked in at $27.27 billion, down -13.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Jabil Inc. [NYSE: JBL] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2020.

Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

A sum of 1453651 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Jabil Inc. shares reached a high of $36.37 and dropped to a low of $35.4534 until finishing in the latest session at $35.56.

The one-year JBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.55. The average equity rating for JBL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jabil Inc. [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $44.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jabil Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Jabil Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

JBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Jabil Inc. [JBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, JBL shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for Jabil Inc. [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 35.95 for the last single week of trading, and 32.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jabil Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jabil Inc. [JBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.41 and a Gross Margin at +6.88. Jabil Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.20.

Return on Total Capital for JBL is now 14.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jabil Inc. [JBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.42. Additionally, JBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Jabil Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jabil Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc. go to 13.50%.

Jabil Inc. [JBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,885 million, or 93.10% of JBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,606,431, which is approximately 50.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,411,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.03 million in JBL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.92 million in JBL stock with ownership of nearly -4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jabil Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Jabil Inc. [NYSE:JBL] by around 16,972,845 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 17,764,381 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 102,637,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,374,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBL stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,950,785 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,760 shares during the same period.