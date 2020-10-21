Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Is Currently 4.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] gained 4.09% or 0.01 points to close at $0.38 with a heavy trading volume of 7103222 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that IntentKey Connected TV (CTV) Attribution Gives Brands the Ability to Measure the Effectiveness of their TV Campaigns.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey™ artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces the production launch of a new feature which provides marketers with the ability to understand the effectiveness of their Connected TV (CTV) campaigns.

Marketers have always viewed TV as a critical component to their branding efforts, but until now there hasn’t been a way to measure its effectiveness. Inuvo now offers CTV attribution for clients. This capability means marketers will be able to understand how their audiences, who were targeted on CTV subsequently engage in other digital activities leading into conversion. For the first time, marketers can not only use the power of the IntentKey’s AI engine to automatically adapt CTV campaigns so as to target their highest value audiences, but also recognize the path to conversion associated with that audience throughout the marketing funnel.

It opened the trading session at $0.40, the shares rose to $0.42 and dropped to $0.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INUV points out that the company has recorded 68.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -322.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, INUV reached to a volume of 7103222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inuvo Inc. [INUV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for INUV stock

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4007, while it was recorded at 0.3599 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3945 for the last 200 days.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +50.50. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.29.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -42.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.92. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$70,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inuvo Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inuvo Inc. [INUV]

There are presently around $6 million, or 33.80% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,892,857, which is approximately -4.07% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,018,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in INUV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.36 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly -42.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 2,135,987 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,475,955 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,886,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,498,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,853 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 366,973 shares during the same period.