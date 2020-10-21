Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell -22.13% so far this year. What now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] jumped around 0.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.96 at the close of the session, up 2.70%. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before market hours Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Gina Goetter, chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc., will discuss financial results and developments in the business and may provide some perspectives on its outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast. Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Harley-Davidson Inc. stock is now -22.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOG Stock saw the intraday high of $29.56 and lowest of $28.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.89, which means current price is +102.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 2337568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $31.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $24 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $33, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on HOG stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOG shares from 19 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 28.41 for the last single week of trading, and 26.24 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.21. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $84,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $3,915 million, or 92.70% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,098,600, which is approximately -20.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,050,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.92 million in HOG stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $265.46 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -33.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 34,949,543 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 42,930,579 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 57,292,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,172,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,729,861 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 20,790,620 shares during the same period.