Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] Revenue clocked in at $945.70 million, down -91.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] price surged by 17.12 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its 2020 activities. Key highlights are as follows:.

Continued improvement in well costs with Utica Shale and SCOOP total costs per lateral foot for the six-month period declining by 18% and 31%, respectively, versus full year 2019 levels.

A sum of 62579797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.67M shares. Gulfport Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $0.2991 and dropped to a low of $0.2111 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

The average equity rating for GPOR stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.41. With this latest performance, GPOR shares dropped by -59.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.93 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6089, while it was recorded at 0.2791 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1418 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gulfport Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

GPOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 87.20% of GPOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,205,993, which is approximately -6.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 20,906,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.52 million in GPOR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.37 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly -14.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 20,446,128 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 32,440,343 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 82,960,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,847,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,611,617 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,945,593 shares during the same period.