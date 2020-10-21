Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell -51.52% so far this year. What now?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Gevo Collaborates with TOTAL Cray Valley to Develop Renewable Isoamylene.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that it has signed a joint development agreement with TOTAL Cray Valley, part of TOTAL’s Polymers division to upgrade fusel oils from ethanol production into renewable Isoamylene. Isoamylene is predominately used in a diverse set of applications, including resins, pesticides, flavors and fragrances, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, adhesives, antioxidants, and UV stabilizers.

“This collaboration is a spinoff of Gevo’s chemical-based catalytic processes that selectively converts low-value fusel oils, a mixture of alcohols that are byproducts from fermentation processes such as ethanol or isobutanol production, into renewable isoprene, ketones, aldehydes, or olefins. Fusel oils from the ethanol industry alone equate to about 2.5 million tons of potential bio-based waste feedstock and this alliance will be another move towards the delivery of low carbon sustainable chemicals,” stated Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo.

A sum of 8811326 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.50M shares. Gevo Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.10 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 18.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9659, while it was recorded at 0.8874 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1708 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at -51.54. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.04.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -27.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.17. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$502,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GEVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.60% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 372,124, which is approximately -35.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 302,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in GEVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 97,133 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 226,603 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 842,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,166,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,031 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,288 shares during the same period.