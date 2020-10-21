For ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN], Truist sees a rise to $90. What next?

ManpowerGroup Inc. [NYSE: MAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.23%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that ManpowerGroup Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results.

– 13% reported revenue decline in third quarter (14.5% decline on a constant currency basis).

– Continued improvement in year-over-year revenue trend during the quarter, marking five months of improvement since April 2020.

Over the last 12 months, MAN stock dropped by -21.27%. The one-year ManpowerGroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.9. The average equity rating for MAN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.14 billion, with 58.20 million shares outstanding and 57.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 499.44K shares, MAN stock reached a trading volume of 1219680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAN shares is $76.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $57 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for ManpowerGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ManpowerGroup Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MAN Stock Performance Analysis:

ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, MAN shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.23, while it was recorded at 72.21 for the last single week of trading, and 74.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ManpowerGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAN is now 17.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.86. Additionally, MAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] managed to generate an average of $16,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.35.ManpowerGroup Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ManpowerGroup Inc. posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ManpowerGroup Inc. go to 3.00%.

ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,869 million, or 98.00% of MAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,637,292, which is approximately -0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,334,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.08 million in MAN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $258.08 million in MAN stock with ownership of nearly 27.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ManpowerGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in ManpowerGroup Inc. [NYSE:MAN] by around 9,608,693 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 9,370,167 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 35,905,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,884,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,793 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,320 shares during the same period.