For Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $6. What next?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] gained 5.48% or 0.12 points to close at $2.31 with a heavy trading volume of 1728853 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Leap Therapeutics to Present Esophagogastric Cancer Data at SITC 2020 Annual Meeting.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced the Company will be presenting esophagogastric cancer data for its DKN-01 monoclonal antibody at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, being held November 9-14, 2020 virtually.

Leap Presentation Details:.

It opened the trading session at $2.20, the shares rose to $2.39 and dropped to $2.1942, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPTX points out that the company has recorded 21.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -305.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 652.20K shares, LPTX reached to a volume of 1728853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 166.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for LPTX stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -791.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -824.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -886.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,265,385 per employee.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $64 million, or 60.20% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 26.017% of the company’s market cap and around 20.06% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,604,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $6.51 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 1089.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 18,068,674 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 115,767 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,999,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,184,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,407,230 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 112,902 shares during the same period.