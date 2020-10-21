For Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $3. What next?

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: ENBL] closed the trading session at $4.73 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.56, while the highest price level was $4.855. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Enable Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) will release third quarter 2020 financial results before market hours Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will host a conference call at 10 a.m. EST (9 a.m. CST) that day to discuss the results.

The toll-free dial-in number to access the conference call is 833-968-1938, and the international dial-in number is 778-560-2726. The conference call ID is 8109667. The call will accompany a live webcast, and a replay will be available afterward. The webcast can be accessed from Enable’s investor page at investors.enablemidstream.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.84 percent and weekly performance of -1.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ENBL reached to a volume of 1998311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENBL shares is $6.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Enable Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Enable Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Hold rating on ENBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enable Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENBL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ENBL stock trade performance evaluation

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, ENBL shares gained by 10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.71 and a Gross Margin at +27.48. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Total Capital for ENBL is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.89. Additionally, ENBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] managed to generate an average of $228,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enable Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enable Midstream Partners LP posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENBL.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $222 million, or 10.90% of ENBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENBL stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,847,428, which is approximately -4.53% of the company’s market cap and around 79.59% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6,469,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.6 million in ENBL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $18.24 million in ENBL stock with ownership of nearly 77.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enable Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL] by around 9,685,499 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 19,977,287 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,338,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,001,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENBL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,290,413 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,352 shares during the same period.