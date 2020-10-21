For Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], UBS sees a rise to $48. What next?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.40. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, October 28th, after the market close. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website prior to the conference call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1860632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Realty Corporation stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for DRE stock reached $14.26 billion, with 370.56 million shares outstanding and 369.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, DRE reached a trading volume of 1860632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $42.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on DRE stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DRE shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 68.72.

How has DRE stock performed recently?

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.17, while it was recorded at 38.88 for the last single week of trading, and 35.62 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.02. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $1,067,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Realty Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $14,084 million, or 99.60% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,746,369, which is approximately -3.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 40,121,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.43 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 25,922,554 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 25,889,607 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 310,622,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,434,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,763,211 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,495 shares during the same period.