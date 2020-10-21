For Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI], Northcoast sees a rise to $18. What next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] price surged by 5.84 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Provides Fiscal 2020 OutlookOutlines Capital Allocation Strategy and Common Stock Repurchase Program.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended September 12, 2020.

A sum of 16466600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Albertsons Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $15.45 and dropped to a low of $14.63 until finishing in the latest session at $15.22.

The one-year ACI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.78. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 13.45%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,063 million, or 52.70% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 158,656,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,416,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.65 million in ACI stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $64.84 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 201,266,292 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,266,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,266,292 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600 shares during the same period.