Express Inc. [EXPR] Is Currently -3.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7232, while the highest price level was $0.8053. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Express, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Telsey Advisory Group.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer Tim Baxter will preview the Company’s fall assortment in a discussion hosted by Telsey Advisory Group Chief Executive and Research Officer Dana Telsey. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay for 90 days at www.express.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.13 percent and weekly performance of 0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 3252492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9122, while it was recorded at 0.7435 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0511 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +27.27. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.14.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$11,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 143.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Express Inc. [EXPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,214,517, which is approximately -0.896% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 6,353,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $4.36 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 4,292,834 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,530,091 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 57,570,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,393,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,620 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,639 shares during the same period.