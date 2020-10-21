Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Stock trading around $47.90 per share: What’s Next?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.90. The company report on September 25, 2020 that Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of First-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021 on November 5.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release first-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2021 on November 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until November 4, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1790779 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cardinal Health Inc. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $14.05 billion, with 293.00 million shares outstanding and 291.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 1790779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $58.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $64, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.03, while it was recorded at 48.38 for the last single week of trading, and 51.36 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.15. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.42.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.58. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 397.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of -$77,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.74.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health Inc. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 4.66%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $12,291 million, or 88.50% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,206,679, which is approximately -1.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,291,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $871.15 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -9.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 19,089,116 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 17,685,012 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 215,143,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,918,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,010,522 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,312,295 shares during the same period.