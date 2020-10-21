Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $91

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.

Cadence reported third quarter 2020 revenue of $667 million, compared to revenue of $580 million reported for the same period in 2019. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 25 percent and recognized net income of $162 million, or $0.58 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to operating margin of 21 percent and net income of $102 million, or $0.36 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2019.

A sum of 2157158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $116.00 and dropped to a low of $112.00 until finishing in the latest session at $112.61.

The one-year CDNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.57. The average equity rating for CDNS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $113.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CDNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, CDNS shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.04, while it was recorded at 114.96 for the last single week of trading, and 88.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cadence Design Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.42 and a Gross Margin at +88.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Total Capital for CDNS is now 23.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, CDNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] managed to generate an average of $122,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CDNS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 13.70%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,598 million, or 89.80% of CDNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,459,756, which is approximately -2.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,894,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in CDNS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.2 billion in CDNS stock with ownership of nearly 7.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS] by around 23,424,317 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 26,215,618 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 195,431,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,071,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNS stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,186,202 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,637,469 shares during the same period.