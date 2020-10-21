Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved down -1.27: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.5676 during the day while it closed the day at $0.55. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Bionano Genomics’ Saphyr System Shown to be Indispensable for the Analysis of Certain Genetic Disease Causing Variants.

Recent publication shows Saphyr’s unique capability in resolving extremely complex structural variants that can cause common genetic disorders called microdeletion syndromes.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics at the UCSF School of Medicine and the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and published in bioRxiv used Bionano’s proprietary genome imaging technology to identify novel disease causing variants in patients with three different genetic diseases and in a diverse control dataset of 154 individuals. The study found that Bionano’s Saphyr System was able to comprehensively analyze complex genome structures called segmental duplications and helped identify several novel structural variations associated with each disease causing locus increasing the understanding of these diseases.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also loss -6.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has declined by -37.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.24% and lost -55.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $77.10 million, with 144.65 million shares outstanding and 136.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.06M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 2788883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6141, while it was recorded at 0.5705 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6534 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.80% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,546,184, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 749,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in BNGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 76.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 2,879,081 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,252,706 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 189,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,941,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,132,814 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,705 shares during the same period.