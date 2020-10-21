Berenberg lifts Dynatrace Inc. [DT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] slipped around -0.71 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.16 at the close of the session, down -1.62%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Dynatrace Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring.

Software intelligence company received more 5-star reviews than any other vendor.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring report. Dynatrace received more 5-star reviews than any other vendor, achieving an average overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 479 reviews, as of October 14, 2020.

Dynatrace Inc. stock is now 70.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DT Stock saw the intraday high of $44.87 and lowest of $43.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.85, which means current price is +152.40% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 1171693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while FBN Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.93, while it was recorded at 43.43 for the last single week of trading, and 34.95 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.30 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.59.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now -12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.04. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of -$186,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 32.95%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $11,181 million, or 92.50% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 116,491,236, which is approximately -20.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,381,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.72 million in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $537.08 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 361.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 56,415,891 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 53,675,115 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 148,965,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,056,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,580,141 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,797 shares during the same period.