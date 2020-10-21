Barclays Upgrade Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] gained 3.48% or 2.08 points to close at $61.79 with a heavy trading volume of 6238764 shares. The company report on October 20, 2020 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PROG, GLNG and RCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

It opened the trading session at $60.80, the shares rose to $62.0407 and dropped to $60.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCL points out that the company has recorded 81.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -220.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 6238764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $61.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on RCL stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RCL shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.13.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.88, while it was recorded at 59.92 for the last single week of trading, and 63.92 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.16.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.46. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of $22,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted 4.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $8,167 million, or 62.70% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,467,530, which is approximately -2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 16,484,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $735.76 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 14,751,010 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 25,796,977 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 91,622,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,170,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,123,267 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 7,168,251 shares during the same period.