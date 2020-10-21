Barclays lifts AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAG] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $13.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2318670 shares. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Virtusa Corporation.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

It opened the trading session at $13.66, the shares rose to $13.68 and dropped to $13.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMAG points out that the company has recorded 90.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -209.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, AMAG reached to a volume of 2318670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAG shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2019, representing the official price target for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, AMAG shares gained by 39.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.54 and a Gross Margin at +66.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.21.

Return on Total Capital for AMAG is now -16.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.54. Additionally, AMAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] managed to generate an average of -$1,062,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAG.

There are presently around $522 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,564,538, which is approximately -2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.88 million in AMAG stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $56.2 million in AMAG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAG] by around 1,609,060 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,174,093 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 33,521,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,304,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,788 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 313,070 shares during the same period.