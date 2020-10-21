AutoNation Inc. [AN] moved up 1.64: Why It’s Important

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] closed the trading session at $63.03 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.50, while the highest price level was $63.33. The company report on October 7, 2020 that AutoNation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America’s largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 866-211-3176 (Conference ID: 6355384) or on AutoNation’s investor relations website at investors.autonation.com. The webcast will also be available on AutoNation’s website following the call under “Events & Presentations.” A playback of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 21, 2020 through November 11, 2020, by calling 800-585-8367 (Conference ID: 6355384).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 811.53K shares, AN reached to a volume of 1745579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AutoNation Inc. [AN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AN stock trade performance evaluation

AutoNation Inc. [AN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, AN shares gained by 22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.07, while it was recorded at 62.20 for the last single week of trading, and 44.37 for the last 200 days.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.11.

Return on Total Capital for AN is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.57. Additionally, AN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] managed to generate an average of $18,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AutoNation Inc. [AN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoNation Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 8.20%.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,683 million, or 90.10% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,096,368, which is approximately -4.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,239,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.27 million in AN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $327.13 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly 8.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 6,635,187 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 4,833,284 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 46,966,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,434,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,081,612 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,573,063 shares during the same period.