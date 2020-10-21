Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.69 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test.

Non-invasive technology is planned to use breath samples to screen for COVID-19 or related indicators.

Astrotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ASTC) subsidiary, BreathTech Corporation announced today that it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Cleveland Clinic to explore leveraging Astrotech’s BreathTest-1000™ mass spectrometer to rapidly screen for COVID-19 or related indicators. The goal of the agreement is to develop a non-invasive device that will use breath samples to identify COVID-19 strains, with the potential to provide a low-cost, self-service screening option that could be deployed on a large-scale.

Astrotech Corporation stock is now -6.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.69 and lowest of $1.621 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.75, which means current price is +72.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 585.11K shares, ASTC reached a trading volume of 2752549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Astrotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrotech Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has ASTC stock performed recently?

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, ASTC shares gained by 11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9746, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3391 for the last 200 days.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1662.70 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Astrotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1703.07.

Return on Total Capital for ASTC is now -221.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 640.64. Additionally, ASTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] managed to generate an average of -$307,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Astrotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.60% of ASTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 191,662, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 187,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in ASTC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $70000.0 in ASTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astrotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC] by around 171,717 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 115,949 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 199,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,731 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,042 shares during the same period.