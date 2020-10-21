Thursday, October 22, 2020
Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved down -2.73: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$0.08.

A sum of 1411912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Amyris Inc. shares reached a high of $3.08 and dropped to a low of $2.805 until finishing in the latest session at $2.85.

The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AMRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $221 million, or 41.40% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,890,536, which is approximately 7.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 10,181,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.02 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.98 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 33,971,876 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,323,979 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 39,120,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,416,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,703,179 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,205,068 shares during the same period.

