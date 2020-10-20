why Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.00

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: TACO] price plunged by -7.58 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today reported fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results for the 12-week period ending September 8, 2020 and provided a business update.

Management Commentary.

A sum of 2862358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 598.89K shares. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares reached a high of $8.37 and dropped to a low of $7.49 until finishing in the latest session at $7.56.

The one-year TACO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.27. The average equity rating for TACO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TACO shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TACO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on TACO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TACO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TACO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

TACO Stock Performance Analysis:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.90. With this latest performance, TACO shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TACO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Del Taco Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +14.88. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.06.

Return on Total Capital for TACO is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.03. Additionally, TACO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] managed to generate an average of -$15,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 152.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

TACO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TACO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. go to 12.00%.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $191 million, or 68.20% of TACO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TACO stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 4,228,903, which is approximately 7.216% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BELFER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,535,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.92 million in TACO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $21.25 million in TACO stock with ownership of nearly -13.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:TACO] by around 2,359,449 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,779,655 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,179,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,318,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TACO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 936,939 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,623 shares during the same period.