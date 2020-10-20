WestRock Company [WRK] Stock trading around $41.08 per share: What’s Next?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.04 during the day while it closed the day at $41.08. The company report on October 7, 2020 that WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 am ET. WestRock will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results prior to market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock’s website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.

WestRock Company stock has also gained 5.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WRK stock has inclined by 38.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.31% and lost -4.26% year-on date.

The market cap for WRK stock reached $10.32 billion, with 259.40 million shares outstanding and 255.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 3736420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $41.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WRK stock trade performance evaluation

WestRock Company [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.74, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 32.01 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.23. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $16,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WestRock Company [WRK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Company posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to -1.88%.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,765 million, or 84.00% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,560,211, which is approximately -2.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,467,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.06 million in WRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $532.49 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly 9.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 29,114,499 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 28,209,890 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 156,044,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,368,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,854,890 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,517,379 shares during the same period.