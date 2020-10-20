Wells Fargo slashes price target on Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] – find out why.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] loss -1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $164.32 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2020 that CROWN CASTLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crown Castle International Corp. – CCI.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI).

On February 26, 2020, the Company disclosed that it would have to restate “financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019” because its historical accounting practice for tower installation services was not acceptable under GAAP. Then, on May 1, 2020, the Company disclosed in its Form 10Q quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2020 that it received a subpoena from the SEC in September 2019 seeking “certain documents from 2015 through the present, primarily related to the Company’s long-standing capitalization and expense policies for tenant upgrades and installations in its services business.”.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) represents 419.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.47 billion with the latest information. CCI stock price has been found in the range of $163.75 to $168.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 3165147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $176.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.41, while it was recorded at 166.24 for the last single week of trading, and 159.19 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94 and a Gross Margin at +38.70. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.15. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $168,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 18.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

There are presently around $66,048 million, or 94.10% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,866,149, which is approximately -1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,562,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in CCI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.63 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 23,297,288 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 19,963,679 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 358,687,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,948,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,667,452 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,536 shares during the same period.