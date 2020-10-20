The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] – find out why.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.64 during the day while it closed the day at $18.40. The company report on October 17, 2020 that President Trump Joins Eric Bolling On “America This Week” For An Exclusive Town Hall Discussion With Voters.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced today that it will air an exclusive town hall discussion with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. Moderated by Eric Bolling, host of “America This Week,” the town hall will be filmed at the White House and will air on all Sinclair-owned CW and MYNET stations, across 55 markets. For those outside of these markets, the town hall will be available across Sinclair station websites.

Produced by the Sinclair corporate news department, this one-hour news special will see Eric Bolling sit down with President Donald Trump for an in-depth interview in a traditional town hall format. During the discussion, President Trump will respond to questions from both Bolling and members of the audience around key issues in the 2020 election.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBGI stock has inclined by 1.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.13% and lost -44.81% year-on date.

The market cap for SBGI stock reached $1.36 billion, with 80.43 million shares outstanding and 45.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SBGI reached a trading volume of 1269490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBGI shares is $23.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SBGI stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SBGI shares from 16 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBGI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

SBGI stock trade performance evaluation

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, SBGI shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.28, while it was recorded at 18.64 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.40 and a Gross Margin at +35.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Total Capital for SBGI is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 845.07. Additionally, SBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 837.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] managed to generate an average of $3,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. go to 1.60%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $931 million, or 92.79% of SBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBGI stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately 214.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,127,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.34 million in SBGI stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $76.45 million in SBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI] by around 11,560,846 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 18,019,455 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 21,026,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,606,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBGI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,001 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,752,356 shares during the same period.