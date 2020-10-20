Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $15

By Caleb Clifford

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] loss -5.09% on the last trading session, reaching $13.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in NAHCA’s Virtual CNA Staffing Summit.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the NAHCA’s Virtual CNA Staffing Summit: A Conversation Between CNAs and Industry Leaders on the CNA Staffing Crisis on October 20, 2020.

About Sabra.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. represents 205.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.87 billion with the latest information. SBRA stock price has been found in the range of $13.67 to $14.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 6702386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for SBRA stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +56.58. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,029,294 per employee.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,703 million, or 92.20% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,046,966, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,682,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.95 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $133.91 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 29.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 21,811,685 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 14,929,974 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 150,497,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,238,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,324,142 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,757 shares during the same period.

