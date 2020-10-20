Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Is Currently -4.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] plunged by -$4.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $95.66 during the day while it closed the day at $90.96. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Ross Stores Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Notes Offering.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”). The 2026 notes will be issued at a price to public of 99.436% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 0.875% per annum. The 2031 notes will be issued at a price to public of 99.631% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 1.875% per annum. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the repurchase of certain of its outstanding senior notes that have been validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the early tender date of the Company’s previously announced tender offers. The offering of the notes is anticipated to settle on October 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas, Inc., Truist Securities Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. This offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not an offer to sell nor is it an offer to buy any securities. Any offers to sell, or solicitations to buy, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from any of the joint book-running managers by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533 or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322.

Ross Stores Inc. stock has also loss -7.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROST stock has inclined by 5.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.99% and lost -21.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ROST stock reached $32.75 billion, with 352.28 million shares outstanding and 348.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 2790161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $105.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROST shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 77.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.03, while it was recorded at 95.24 for the last single week of trading, and 95.44 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.83. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $17,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 3.25%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,913 million, or 89.40% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,696,538, which is approximately 35.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,225,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.57 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 10.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 35,012,147 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 33,628,258 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 238,231,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,872,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,187,177 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 6,215,306 shares during the same period.