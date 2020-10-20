Replay Acquisition Corp. [RPLA] is 1.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Replay Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RPLA] closed the trading session at $10.15 on 10/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.135, while the highest price level was $10.22. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Finance of America Companies Set to Go Public Through a Business Combination With Replay Acquisition Corp..

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.20 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 73.72K shares, RPLA reached to a volume of 2326591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replay Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.02.

RPLA stock trade performance evaluation

Replay Acquisition Corp. [RPLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, RPLA shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Replay Acquisition Corp. [RPLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Replay Acquisition Corp. [RPLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RPLA is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Replay Acquisition Corp. [RPLA] managed to generate an average of $1,408,920 per employee.

Replay Acquisition Corp. [RPLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $192 million, or 56.19% of RPLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPLA stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,029,409, which is approximately 45.908% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; EMS CAPITAL LP, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.3 million in RPLA stocks shares; and PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., currently with $17.17 million in RPLA stock with ownership of nearly 96.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Replay Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RPLA] by around 4,170,655 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 3,017,840 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,723,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,911,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPLA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,884,484 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,946 shares during the same period.