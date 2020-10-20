Raymond James slashes price target on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] – find out why.

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $12.06 with a heavy trading volume of 2013168 shares. The company report on October 20, 2020 that INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GOCO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GoHealth conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) on July 15, 2020, selling about 43,500,000 shares of common stock at $21.00 per share. In the Company’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company, released on August 19, 2020, it disclosed that it suffered a net loss of $22.9 million as opposed to net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. Based on this news, shares of GoHealth fell by 10% during the next trading session.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 2013168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79.

Trading performance analysis for GOCO stock

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 79.00% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC with ownership of 5,084, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 4,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in GOCO stocks shares; and GLEASON GROUP, INC., currently with $30000.0 in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 13,319 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,319 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.