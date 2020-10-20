Olin Corporation [OLN] gain 2.38% so far this year. What now?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] traded at a high on 10/19/20, posting a 2.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.66. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Olin Takes Goodwill Impairment Charge And Announces Schedule For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 are expected to include a non-cash pretax impairment charge related to goodwill of approximately $700 million.

The goodwill impairment charge is primarily the result of the sustained lower Olin stock price during 2020. The decline in the Company’s market capitalization caused an adjustment in the fair value of its reporting units. The approximately $700 million non-cash pretax goodwill impairment charge includes approximately $555 million related to the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment and approximately $145 million related to the Epoxy segment. These charges reflect the Company’s best estimate; however, the impairment amounts continue to be evaluated and could change.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3463553 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olin Corporation stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for OLN stock reached $2.79 billion, with 157.90 million shares outstanding and 154.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 3463553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olin Corporation [OLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OLN shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has OLN stock performed recently?

Olin Corporation [OLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, OLN shares gained by 39.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.17 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.73 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for OLN is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olin Corporation [OLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.02. Additionally, OLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olin Corporation [OLN] managed to generate an average of -$1,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Olin Corporation [OLN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olin Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 2.30%.

Insider trade positions for Olin Corporation [OLN]

There are presently around $2,554 million, or 95.20% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,147,769, which is approximately -17.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,686,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.02 million in OLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $265.7 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly -4.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 13,255,113 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 17,168,894 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 114,179,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,603,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,568,434 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,463,819 shares during the same period.