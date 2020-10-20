Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] Is Currently 0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC] traded at a high on 10/16/20, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $316.24. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Northrop Grumman Elects Tom Jones Corporate Vice President and President, Aeronautics Systems; Janis Pamiljans to Retire.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announces that its board of directors has elected Tom Jones corporate vice president and president, Aeronautics Systems, effective January 1, 2021. Jones will succeed Janis Pamiljans, who has announced his intent to retire on February 26, 2021.

“Tom has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead complex businesses in the aerospace and defense industry,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “He is a seasoned executive and I am excited about the vision he has for our Aeronautics business.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1387404 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for NOC stock reached $52.49 billion, with 166.90 million shares outstanding and 165.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 777.62K shares, NOC reached a trading volume of 1387404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOC shares is $395.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Northrop Grumman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Northrop Grumman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $366, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northrop Grumman Corporation is set at 7.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NOC stock performed recently?

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, NOC shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 331.61, while it was recorded at 315.03 for the last single week of trading, and 332.53 for the last 200 days.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.64.

Return on Total Capital for NOC is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.05. Additionally, NOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] managed to generate an average of $24,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Northrop Grumman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northrop Grumman Corporation posted 5.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northrop Grumman Corporation go to 8.76%.

Insider trade positions for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]

There are presently around $43,570 million, or 83.70% of NOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,528,142, which is approximately 0.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 16,304,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.16 billion in NOC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.07 billion in NOC stock with ownership of nearly -5.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northrop Grumman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE:NOC] by around 7,351,092 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 9,871,806 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 120,551,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,774,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,075,224 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 696,150 shares during the same period.