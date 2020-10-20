Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] Stock trading around $0.53 per share: What’s Next?

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEOS] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.5899 during the day while it closed the day at $0.53. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Neos Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 3:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEOS stock has declined by -31.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.25% and lost -65.03% year-on date.

The market cap for NEOS stock reached $26.74 million, with 49.75 million shares outstanding and 49.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 213.38K shares, NEOS reached a trading volume of 2436327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Neos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEOS stock. On May 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for NEOS shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

NEOS stock trade performance evaluation

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, NEOS shares dropped by -20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6307, while it was recorded at 0.4916 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9125 for the last 200 days.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.14. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.14.

Return on Total Capital for NEOS is now -20.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,971.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.72. Additionally, NEOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] managed to generate an average of -$79,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.70%.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 36.10% of NEOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOS stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,610,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,447,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 million in NEOS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.23 million in NEOS stock with ownership of nearly 2.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEOS] by around 646,838 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,295,823 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 15,045,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,988,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,788 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 155,135 shares during the same period.