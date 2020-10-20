NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] is -72.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 17.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.79 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2020 that NanoVibronix Expands Offerings with Introduction of PainShield Plus®.

One-of-a-Kind Therapeutic Device Enables Tandem Treatment of Multiple Areas of Pain; U.S. Patent Pending.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced the launch of the next generation of its ultrasound pain management device, PainShield Plus® for the treatment of multiple areas of pain in tandem.

NanoVibronix Inc. represents 10.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.14 million with the latest information. NAOV stock price has been found in the range of $0.62 to $0.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 4441023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.91.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 31.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8183, while it was recorded at 0.7122 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9418 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 380,373, which is approximately 11.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 146,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in NAOV stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $72000.0 in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly -1.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 37,959 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 3,896 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 592,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 121 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169 shares during the same period.