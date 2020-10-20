Market cap of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] reaches 1.44B – now what?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.05.

A sum of 2461684 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $5.35 and dropped to a low of $5.17 until finishing in the latest session at $5.17.

The one-year TWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.8. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.23.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Two Harbors Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.10 and a Gross Margin at +92.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.06.

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.34. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

TWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -11.01%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $889 million, or 65.20% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,978,583, which is approximately 56.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,447,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.84 million in TWO stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $43.1 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 387.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 51,260,643 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 50,896,177 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 69,816,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,973,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,242,615 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 27,012,567 shares during the same period.