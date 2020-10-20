Market cap of Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] reaches 230.03M – now what?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.82. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Evofem Biosciences Announces Presentations on Phexxi and EVO100 at Key Medical Society Meetings.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced today that new clinical trial data on Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) and EVO100 are being discussed in oral and poster presentations at major medical society meetings this month.

“We are thrilled to continue to share critical data in nine abstracts at the key women’s and reproductive health medical society meetings this fall,” said Brandi Howard, PhD, Head of Medical Affairs at Evofem Biosciences. “The data are part of our robust publication strategy and include new insight into the demographics/characteristics of Phexxi users; factors affecting chlamydia and gonorrhea reinfection rates; and exploratory findings related to impact on sex life among women treated with Phexxi and EVO100 in the AMPOWER and AMPREVENCE trials, respectively.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2002033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evofem Biosciences Inc. stands at 6.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.54%.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $230.03 million, with 81.28 million shares outstanding and 80.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 2002033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has EVFM stock performed recently?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Insider trade positions for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $146 million, or 51.60% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, holding 9,138,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.14 million in EVFM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.74 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 9229.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 16,008,599 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,830,248 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,269,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,108,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,867,438 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,709,706 shares during the same period.