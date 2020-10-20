Market cap of Callaway Golf Company [ELY] reaches 1.89B – now what?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.51%. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Jack Wolfskin Appoints André Grube As Chief Financial Officer.

Jack Wolfskin, a global producer of outdoor apparel and gear, has appointed André Grube as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2020. In this role, Grube will be responsible for Jack Wolfskin’s finance, tax and legal, HR and office management functions. Grube succeeds Ante Franicevic, who has decided to leave the Company on October 15 to pursue new professional opportunities after a short handoff.

“I am delighted that with André Grube, we have been able to recruit an experienced financial expert from the outdoor industry,” said Jack Wolfskin CEO, Melody Harris-Jensbach. “His responsibilities in particular include the completion of the full integration of Jack Wolfskin into our parent organization, Callaway Golf. We thank Mr. Franicevic for his achievements at Jack Wolfskin.”.

Over the last 12 months, ELY stock dropped by -1.56%. The one-year Callaway Golf Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.26. The average equity rating for ELY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 94.14 million shares outstanding and 92.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, ELY stock reached a trading volume of 1295008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ELY stock. On January 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ELY shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ELY Stock Performance Analysis:

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, ELY shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callaway Golf Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.60 and a Gross Margin at +45.05. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of $18,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ELY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callaway Golf Company posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,970 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,902,560, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,905,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.77 million in ELY stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $139.35 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 30.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 15,935,278 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,730,287 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 71,834,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,500,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,153,337 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,386,339 shares during the same period.