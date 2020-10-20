Market Analysts see PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] loss -2.79% or -1.33 points to close at $46.42 with a heavy trading volume of 3242403 shares. The company report on September 30, 2020 that PulteGroup Reimagining Homes for Healthy, Work from Home Living.

All Pulte Homes to be designed around six consumer-inspired healthy living concepts amid COVID-19 environment.

National homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced a new series of Pulte Homes features designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers navigating the “new normal.” Based on the results of in-depth consumer research, these innovative offerings are focused on healthy living at home, added storage opportunities and creating an environment for increased home-based activities, including work, exercise, learn and play.

It opened the trading session at $48.00, the shares rose to $48.32 and dropped to $45.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHM points out that the company has recorded 91.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -171.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 3242403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.08, while it was recorded at 47.94 for the last single week of trading, and 37.85 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.33. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.32. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $191,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $10,826 million, or 90.60% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,679,596, which is approximately -4.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,177,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $603.1 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 0.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

285 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 33,583,489 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 31,438,966 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 168,197,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,219,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,626,811 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,956,766 shares during the same period.